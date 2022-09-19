Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Tops $7.01 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $363,841.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,467.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

