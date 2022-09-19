Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $212.15 million and $8.35 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

