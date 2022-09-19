Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 870,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. 2,815,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,882. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ecovyst news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

