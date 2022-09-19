Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 6%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 4,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 406,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBIX shares. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ebix Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $674.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.62.

Ebix Announces Dividend

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,591,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

