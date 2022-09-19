Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
