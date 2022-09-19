Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,950. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

