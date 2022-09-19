Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 8.6%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.40. 30,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,261,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Francis Cano sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,834 shares in the company, valued at $357,719.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock worth $1,088,474 in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,983,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,684,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.