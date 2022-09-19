Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on the stock.

DNLM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dunelm Group to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 783.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 893.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89). Also, insider Karen Witts acquired 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($11,986.83).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

