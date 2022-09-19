DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance
Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,611. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (DTP)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.