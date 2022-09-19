DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,611. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Get DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 1st quarter worth about $15,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 227,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 106,970 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.