DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in August

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,530. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

