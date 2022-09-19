DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.08

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

DS Smith Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

