Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Drax Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DRXGF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.39. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.20.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

