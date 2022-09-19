Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $38,805.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support.The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

