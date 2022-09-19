DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Update

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPCS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at $10,917,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $7,463,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 135.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 675,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 614,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,290. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

