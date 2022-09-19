Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $101.49.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

