Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 901.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF remained flat at $39.15 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $109.15.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.