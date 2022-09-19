Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.2% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 30,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $243.79 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

