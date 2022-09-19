DogeFather (FATHER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96,596.82

DogeFather (FATHER) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, DogeFather has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. DogeFather has a market capitalization of $96,596.82 and $16,640.00 worth of DogeFather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeFather coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00118402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00858363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DogeFather Profile

DogeFather’s total supply is 486,700,911,984,299 coins. DogeFather’s official Twitter account is @dogefatherBSC_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

