Dock (DOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Dock coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 809,369,168 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

