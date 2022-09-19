Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNIF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

