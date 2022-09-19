Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

