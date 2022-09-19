Diversified Trust Co Sells 853 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 444,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

