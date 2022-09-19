Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,220 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.51. 94,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,843. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average is $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

