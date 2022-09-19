Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,672 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,691,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. 58,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,387. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

