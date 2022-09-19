Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 806,318 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

