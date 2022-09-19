Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DXCM traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,218. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 179.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

