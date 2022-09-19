Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.56. 13,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average of $189.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

