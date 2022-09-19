Diversified Trust Co Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. 762,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.04.

