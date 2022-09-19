Diversified Trust Co Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 289,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

