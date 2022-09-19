Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,218 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.38. 65,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

