Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 36,167 shares.The stock last traded at $32.97 and had previously closed at $32.59.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.