DinoX (DNXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $549,853.72

DinoX (DNXC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One DinoX coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoX has traded up 2% against the US dollar. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $549,853.72 and $51,066.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,825.49 or 1.00085771 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00060230 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00062575 BTC.

About DinoX

DinoX is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io.

Buying and Selling DinoX

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game. DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20). Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

