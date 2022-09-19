DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $144.90 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,657,348,370 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
