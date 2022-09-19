Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Corning (NYSE:GLW) Target Price to $37.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.27.

GLW stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,127,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,651,000 after acquiring an additional 155,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

