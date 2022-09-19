Dentgroup LLC Sells 13,485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.92. 87,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,170. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

