Dentgroup LLC Purchases 2,911 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dentgroup LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 261.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 505,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 365,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,438,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. 922,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.