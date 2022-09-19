Dentgroup LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $239.82. 40,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

