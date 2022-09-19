Dentgroup LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.71. 3,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,361. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

