Dentgroup LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.30. 8,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

