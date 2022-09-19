Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dell Technologies Price Performance
NYSE DELL opened at $37.96 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More
