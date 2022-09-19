Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE DELL opened at $37.96 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

