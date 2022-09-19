Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. 3,058,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,006,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 829,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 212,346 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

