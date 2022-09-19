DAD (DAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.00 Million

DAD (DAD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About DAD

DAD was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

