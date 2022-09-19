CumRocket (CUMMIES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $24,968.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004814 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000385 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030247 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About CumRocket

CumRocket is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumRocket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CumRocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

