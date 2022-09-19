CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) PT Lowered to C$0.50

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

