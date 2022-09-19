CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $2,765,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 319.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 80.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Articles

