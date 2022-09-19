CryptoZoon One Day Trading Volume Tops $338,074.00 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $580,340.58 and approximately $338,074.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004858 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000389 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030728 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,731,251 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoZoon is cryptozoon.io.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.