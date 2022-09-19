CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00005482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $931,752.77 and approximately $646,438.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004838 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000387 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031084 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

SKILL is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,350 coins. The official website for CryptoBlades is www.cryptoblades.io. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

