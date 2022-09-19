Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Cap Hits $10.62 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $10.62 million and $1.31 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00016282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,332.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00058469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

