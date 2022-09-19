Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crown Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CCK traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. 2,813,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

