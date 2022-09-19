Critical Contrast: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) vs. Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -124.21% -23.08% -13.09% Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.55%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility and Risk

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 25.36 -$88.04 million ($1.06) -7.93 Netlist $142.35 million 4.36 $4.83 million ($0.14) -19.11

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Netlist on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

