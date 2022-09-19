CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.10 and last traded at $66.74. Approximately 19,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,621,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4,476.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

